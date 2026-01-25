Home

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 25, 2026

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery-based game that is deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya. Enjoying immense popularity across eastern India, especially in West Bengal and the Northeastern states, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is widely popular across the North East region of India. More importantly, the Shillong Teer results are officially declared every day at 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM, except on Sundays. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 16, 2026

Notably, the game is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and continues to attract a large number of participants. All the latest updates regarding Shillong Teer winning numbers are regularly published on India.com.

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer Lottery

Shillong Teer Results – First & Second Round

First Round Winning Number: Coming soon

Second Round Winning Number: Coming soon

Shillong Teer Previous Results (2025)

Shillong Teer Previous Result Dates FR SR 21-1-2026 45 76 20-1-2026 35 97 19-1-2026 28 62 18-1-2026 47 09 16-1-2026 29 01 13-1-2025 81 86

For the latest Shillong Teer lottery winning results, keep following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games may be addictive. Players are advised to play responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. India.com does not endorse or promote lottery activities in any form. Stay tuned for the latest Shillong Teer Result updates for 2025. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 25, 2026.

