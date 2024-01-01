Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-24: First And Round Results SOON – Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-24: First And Round Results SOON – Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 01-01-24: First And Second Round LIVE Updates: All updates related to the results will be updated here at India.com. First and Second round result will be updated soon.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-24: First And Round Results SOON - Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 1, 2023: Shillong Teer is a fascinating game deeply rooted in the cultural milieu of Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills. The pulse of the game quickens under the auspices of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, capturing Shillong’s imagination and enthusiasm. The game’s thrilling charm lies in its twelve-participating-club structure. It’s worth mentioning that the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act gives it complete legitimacy. The anticipation for game outcomes is electric, with the outcomes of the 1st and 2nd rounds anticipated keenly at 4 PM and 5 PM, respectively.

Trending Now

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-23: First Round Result- SOON

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-23: Second Round Result- SOON

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.