Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- 03-01-24: First And Second Round Results ANNOUNCEMENT SOON – Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- 03-01-24: First And Second Round Results ANNOUNCEMENT SOON – Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 03-01-24: First And Second Round Results: All updates on the Shillong Teer will be updated at India.com.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 01-01-24: First And Round Results SOON - Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 3, 2024: Shillong Teer is more than just a game. It’s a part of the cultural heritage embedded in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills and widely celebrated in Shillong. Under the official acknowledgement of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it garners substantial attention from enthusiasts stemming from twelve participating clubs. Its unique framework sets it apart, leading to its legal acceptance as a leisure activity under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act. As the day nears 4 PM and 5 PM, the growing buzz and thrill around the game are hard to miss.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.