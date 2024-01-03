By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result- Today- 03-01-24: First And Second Round Results SOON – LIVE Updates
Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 03-01-24: First And Second Round LIVE Updates: All updates on the Shillong Teer will be updated at India.com. First and Second round results will be published here.
Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 3, 2024: Shillong Teer is more than just a game. It’s a part of the cultural heritage embedded in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills and widely celebrated in Shillong. Under the official acknowledgement of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it garners substantial attention from enthusiasts stemming from twelve participating clubs. Its unique framework sets it apart, leading to its legal acceptance as a leisure activity under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act. As the day nears 4 PM and 5 PM, the growing buzz and thrill around the game are hard to miss.
Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.
