Shillong Teer Lottery Result- 08-12-23- 1st And 2nd Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 8, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. 1st and 2nd rounds result to be updated soon.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today, 08-12-23: Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, India, Shillong Teer offers a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern gambling. This daily archery lottery, overseen by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and tourists alike. The game runs Monday to Saturday, with winners announced at 4PM and 5PM, leaving Sundays dedicated to faith and reflection.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

