Shillong Teer Lottery Result- 08-12-23- 1st And 2nd Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 8, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. 1st and 2nd rounds result to be updated soon.

Updated: December 8, 2023 1:10 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong teer LIVE
Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY-First And Second Round Results: Check LIVE Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today, 08-12-23: Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, India, Shillong Teer offers a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern gambling. This daily archery lottery, overseen by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and tourists alike. The game runs Monday to Saturday, with winners announced at 4PM and 5PM, leaving Sundays dedicated to faith and reflection.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 8, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 8, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd round results will be updated soon.

  • Dec 8, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

  • Dec 8, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 8, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya.

