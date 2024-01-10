Top Recommended Stories

  Shillong Teer Lottery Result- (10-01-24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results DECLARED (SHORTLY)- LIVE Updates
Shillong Teer Lottery Result- (10-01-24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results DECLARED (SHORTLY)- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 10-01-24: First and Second Round Updates: The first and second round results will be updated here at India.com.

Updated: January 10, 2024 2:16 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 10, 2024: Shillong Teer is more than just a game; it’s a cornerstone of local culture nestled in the enchanting Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. This unique game, brimming with thrills and anticipation, draws in spectators and players not just from its vicinity but from across diverse regions. Thanks to the backing of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, numerous clubs actively participate in Shillong Teer. Acknowledged as a pastime under the Amusement and Betting Tax Act of Meghalaya, the distinctive nature of this game only accentuates its prominence. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Shillong Teer is a treasured pastime that truly enhances the lives of Meghalaya’s inhabitants.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

  • Jan 10, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result- January 10, 2024- 1st Round Result- SOON

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result- January 10, 2024- 2nd Round Result- SOON

  • Jan 10, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 10, 2024: With ticket prices ranging from a minimal Rs 1 to Rs 100, it comfortably accommodates anyone regardless of their budget. You’ll know if lady luck has smiled on you by watching the live Shillong Teer Lottery broadcast on Meghalaya Television, or by visiting the official site of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 and 5 PM during the weekdays and Saturday.

  • Jan 10, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 10, 2024: Shillong Teer Lottery in Meghalaya is a game of luck and enticing rewards that captivates many. Participating is as easy as buying a ticket from any of the numerous outlets spread across the state, ensuring there’s one within reach for everyone.

