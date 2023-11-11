live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 11-11-23 – First And Second Round Results LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer LIVE Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result-LIVE- 11-11-23: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is a unique game that blends elements of chance and skill, and is a popular pastime for many locals. The game is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. It is played daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits. Shillong Teer is a legal game in Meghalaya and is regulated by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is also a popular tourist attraction, and many visitors to Meghalaya come to experience the unique thrill of this archery lottery.

