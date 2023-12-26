Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 26-12-2023: Second Round Result DECLARED- Check Here

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 26-12-2023: Second Round Result DECLARED- Check Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 26-12-23: 1st and 2nd Round Updates: Check out the first and second rounds latest updates here. Second round results are updated.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: December 26, 2023: Shillong Teer is a game that is traditionally played in Shillong on all days except Sundays. The game comprises both an element of risk and enjoyment and can lead to winning a huge amount of money. The Shillong Teer game is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs that make the game more interesting. The point that deserves most attention is that the game is legalized as per the mandate of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The results of the game for the 1st and 2nd rounds are announced each day at 4 PM and 5 PM respectively.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.