Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 02-11-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results LIVE Updates

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 02-11-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results LIVE Updates

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique and fascinating game held in Meghalaya, India. It is a game of archery and chance, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today, 02-11-23: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is a unique game that blends elements of chance and skill, and is a popular pastime for many locals. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits.

Trending Now

Shillong Teer is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. The game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Note: The game is not played on Sundays.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.