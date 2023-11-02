Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 02-11-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results LIVE Updates
live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 02-11-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results LIVE Updates

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique and fascinating game held in Meghalaya, India. It is a game of archery and chance, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot.

Published: November 2, 2023 10:20 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result
Shillong Teer Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today, 02-11-23: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is a unique game that blends elements of chance and skill, and is a popular pastime for many locals. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits.

Trending Now

Shillong Teer is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. The game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Note: The game is not played on Sundays.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today 02-11-23.

    Good morning, all. Hello and welcome to the Live blog of Shillong Teer Lottery Result LIVE Today 02-11-23.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.