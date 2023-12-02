Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- 02-12-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today December 02, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY-First And Second Round Results: Check LIVE Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 02-12-23: Steeped in tradition and blending the allure of skill and chance, Shillong Teer stands as a unique archery lottery game, captivating the hearts of Meghalaya’s locals. Under the watchful eye of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, comprising 12 clubs, the game unfolds daily, except on Sundays, reserved for churchgoing. The results, announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, electrify the atmosphere, transforming the game into a vibrant spectacle. Its legality, enshrined in the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, has furthered its appeal, drawing tourists eager to experience the thrill of this extraordinary archery lottery.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

