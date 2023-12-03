Home

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 03-12-23 – First And Second Round Result- Check Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today December 03, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 03-12-23: In the heart of Meghalaya, steeped in tradition and pulsating with excitement, lies Shillong Teer, a unique archery lottery that has captivated locals and tourists alike. Daily, except Sundays dedicated to churchgoing, 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organize this spectacle. The game revolves around predicting the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in two rounds, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, electrifying the atmosphere. Its legal status, enshrined in the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, further fuels the thrill and allure of this extraordinary lottery, drawing visitors eager to experience the magic of Shillong Teer.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

