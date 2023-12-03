Top Recommended Stories

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 03-12-23 – First And Second Round Result- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today December 03, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Updated: December 3, 2023 11:26 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong teer LIVE
Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY-First And Second Round Results: Check LIVE Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 03-12-23: In the heart of Meghalaya, steeped in tradition and pulsating with excitement, lies Shillong Teer, a unique archery lottery that has captivated locals and tourists alike. Daily, except Sundays dedicated to churchgoing, 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organize this spectacle. The game revolves around predicting the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in two rounds, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, electrifying the atmosphere. Its legal status, enshrined in the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, further fuels the thrill and allure of this extraordinary lottery, drawing visitors eager to experience the magic of Shillong Teer.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 03-12-23 – First And Second Round Results- All updates will be shared here.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.