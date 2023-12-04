Top Recommended Stories

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- 04-12-23 – 1st And 2nd Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE December 04, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Updated: December 4, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong teer LIVE
Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY-First And Second Round Results: Check LIVE Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, LIVE- 04-12-23: Steeped in tradition and blending the allure of skill and chance, Shillong Teer stands as a unique archery lottery game, captivating the hearts of Meghalaya’s locals. Under the watchful eye of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs, the game unfolds daily, except on Sundays, reserved for churchgoing. The results, announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, electrify the atmosphere, transforming the game into a vibrant spectacle. Its legality, enshrined in the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, has furthered its appeal, drawing tourists eager to experience the thrill of this extraordinary archery lottery.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 4, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Result 2023- 04-12-23: 1st And 2nd Round Result Latest Updates. The result will be updated shortly.

  • Dec 4, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

