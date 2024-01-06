Home

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- January 6, First Round Result DECLARED SOON- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 06-01-24: First and Second Round Updates: All updates on the Shillong Teer will be updated at India.com. First and Second round result will be declared SOON.

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 6, 2024: The enchanting Khasi Hills in Meghalaya are the backdrop for a well-liked local game known as Shillong Teer. This activity is not just a game; it’s a rich part of the local tradition and holds a place of pride in their community. Shillong Teer not only dazzles the local folk, but it also lures game lovers from across the world. The game’s popularity, bolstered by the backing of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, extends to various clubs that participate in it. The one-of-a-kind rules and engrossing format make Shillong Teer stand out. It even enjoys a distinguishing status as a recreational activity, accredited under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

