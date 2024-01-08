Top Recommended Stories

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 08.01.24- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result: 08-01-24: First and Second Round Updates: All updates on the Shillong Teer will be updated at India.com. First and second round results SOON.

Updated: January 8, 2024 1:06 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 8, 2024: Shillong Teer, a game deeply ingrained in the heart of Meghalaya’s scenic Khasi Hills, is more than just a sport in the local culture. This unique game, which offers immense excitement, draws people not only from nearby areas but from different regions as well. Thanks to the endorsement by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer sees active participation from several distinct clubs. The game’s unique setup, recognized under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act as a leisure activity, elevates its status. Shillong Teer is truly an asset, infusing the lives of Meghalaya’s people with immeasurable value.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Jan 8, 2024 12:41 PM IST

  • Jan 8, 2024 12:41 PM IST

  • Jan 8, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 8, 2024: Hello and welcome to the live updates of of Shillong Teer 2024! All updates related to the results will be shown here.

