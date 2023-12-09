live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 09-12-23- First And Second Round Results- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, December 9, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 09-12-23: Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, India, Shillong Teer offers a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern gambling. This daily archery lottery, overseen by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and tourists alike. The game runs Monday to Saturday, with winners announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, leaving Sundays dedicated to faith and reflection.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

