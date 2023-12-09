Top Recommended Stories

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 09-12-23- First And Second Round Results- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, December 9, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya.

Updated: December 9, 2023 11:40 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result
Shillong Teer Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 09-12-23: Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, India, Shillong Teer offers a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern gambling. This daily archery lottery, overseen by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and tourists alike. The game runs Monday to Saturday, with winners announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, leaving Sundays dedicated to faith and reflection.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 9, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Shillong Teer Result 2023- 09-12-23: 1st And 2nd Round Results will be updated shortly.

  • Dec 9, 2023 11:32 AM IST
    Shillong Teer Lottery: Play in 5 Easy Steps
    1. Buy a ticket: Get your ticket from authorized counters in Meghalaya.
    2. Make Your Guess: Predict the number of arrows hitting the target in each of the two rounds (max. 30 in round 1 and 20 in round 2).
    3. Submit Your Ticket: Don’t miss the deadline! Submit your ticket before the first round starts.

    4. Watch and Win: Catch the live telecast daily (4 PM and 5 PM) on India.com.

    5. Claim Your Prize: If your guesses match the winning numbers, your prize awaits! Amount depends on your bet and odds.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.