Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 11-12-23- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 11-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 11th December 2023, right here! Get up-to-the-minute updates for both the 1st and 2nd rounds, including winning numbers and prize details. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and don't miss out!

Updated: December 11, 2023 1:23 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 11-12-23: Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, India, Shillong Teer offers a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern gambling. This daily archery lottery, overseen by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and tourists alike. The game runs Monday to Saturday, with winners announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, leaving Sundays dedicated to faith and reflection. Shillong Teer is a legal game in Meghalaya and is regulated by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is also a popular tourist attraction, and many visitors to Meghalaya come to experience the unique thrill of this archery lottery.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

    Shillong Teer Result 2023 06-11-23: 1st And 2nd Round Result Latest Updates. The result will be updated shortly.

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

    Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is a unique game that blends elements of chance and skill and is a popular pastime for many locals.

