Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 14.12.23- First And Second Round Result SOON- Check All Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 14-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 14th December 2023, right here! Get up-to-the-minute updates for both the 1st and 2nd rounds, including winning numbers and prize details.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 14-12-23: In the Indian state of Meghalaya, tradition and chance collide in the thrilling game of Shillong Teer. This unique archery lottery, governed by 12 clubs under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, captivates locals and offers a daily dose of excitement. From Monday to Saturday, skilled archers take aim, and players test their luck. Winners are crowned at 4 PM and 5 PM, fueling the passion for this one-of-a-kind game. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits. Shillong Teer is a legal game in Meghalaya and is regulated by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is also a popular tourist attraction, and many visitors to Meghalaya come to experience the unique thrill of this archery lottery.

