Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (15.02.24)- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (February 15, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery Game is a traditional game that is an intrinsic part of the culture of Meghalaya. Due to its popularity, it draws a diverse crowd towards it. Moreover, the Shillong Teer lottery is a famous game that is known all across the nation. Most importantly, the results of the game come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Moreover, thanks to the active contribution from the various clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer game continues to be one of the most famous games in the city. Also, due to its distinct features, it is being recognised as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

