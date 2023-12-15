Top Recommended Stories

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- December 15- Second Round Result Here- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 15-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 15th December 2023, right here! 1st round result soon.

Updated: December 15, 2023 4:46 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 15-12-23: Shillong Teer is a legal lottery that blends ancient traditions with the modern thrills of Khasi culture. Every week, twelve dedicated archery clubs showcase their honed skills, their arrows whispering through the air. Players, captivated by the sport and the promise of fortune, wager on the number that will land on the target. This unique game, sanctioned by Meghalayan law, pulsates with the rhythm of heritage and luck, offering a window into a world where arrows not only pierce targets but also unravel the threads of destiny.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 15, 2023 4:39 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- December 15- Second Round Result- 73

  • Dec 15, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- December 15- Second Round Result DECLARED

  • Dec 15, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- December 15- First Round Result DECLARED-12

  • Dec 15, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 15-12-23: First round result soon to be annnounced soon.

  • Dec 15, 2023 2:31 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 15-12-23: First round result soon.

  • Dec 15, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 15-12-23: Steeped in tradition and blending the allure of skill and chance, Shillong Teer stands as a unique archery lottery game, captivating the hearts of Meghalaya’s locals. Under the watchful eye of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs, the game unfolds daily, except on Sundays, reserved for churchgoing.

  • Dec 15, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

  • Dec 15, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 15-12-23 – 1st & 2nd Round Updates: 1st round result will be announced here in a few hours time.

  • Dec 15, 2023 12:49 PM IST

  • Dec 14, 2023 4:39 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result December 14: SECOND Round Result OUT

