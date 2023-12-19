Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (19-12-2023) – First Round Result SOON- Check Latest Updates
live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (19-12-2023) – First Round Result SOON- Check Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 19-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 19th December 2023, right here! 1st and 2nd rounds result soon.

Updated: December 19, 2023 1:10 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result
Shillong Teer Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, December 19, 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in Meghalaya, India. Every week, 12 archery clubs compete by shooting arrows at a target with numbered sections. Players can bet on which number of arrows will be hit. This unique lottery, where arrows pierce not just wood but the veil of destiny, pulsates with the rhythm of heritage and the thrill of chance.

Trending Now


Disclaimer: While Shillong Teer’s blend of ancient tradition and modern excitement is captivating, it’s vital to remember that lottery participation carries the risk of addiction. Engage responsibly. This information is for your knowledge, not a nudge to play. Stay tuned for Shillong Teer Result 2023 updates, but gamble wisely. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries.

Live Updates

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in Meghalaya, India. 1st round result Soon.

  • Dec 19, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in Meghalaya, India. Every week, 12 archery clubs compete by shooting arrows at a target with numbered sections.

  • Dec 19, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 19-12-23 – 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 18th December 2023, right here! 1st round result soon.

  • Dec 19, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.