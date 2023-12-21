Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21-12-23) – 1st Round Result OUT SHORTLY- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21-12-23) – 1st Round Result OUT SHORTLY- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 21-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 21th December 2023, right here! 1st round result OUT soon.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 21, 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is a unique game that blends elements of chance and skill and is a popular pastime for many locals. The game is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. It is played daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits. Shillong Teer is a legal game in Meghalaya and is regulated by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is also a popular tourist attraction, and many visitors to Meghalaya come to experience the unique thrill of this archery lottery.

Trending Now

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21-12-23)- 1st Round Result- SOON

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21-12-23)- 2nd Round Result- SOON

Disclaimer: While Shillong Teer’s blend of ancient tradition and modern excitement is captivating, it’s vital to remember that lottery participation carries the risk of addiction. Engage responsibly. This information is for your knowledge, not a nudge to play. Stay tuned for Shillong Teer Result 2023 updates, but gamble wisely. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.