Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- 22.12.23 – Second Round Result OUT- Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today December 22, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. Second round result declared.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 22: Shillong teer, a captivating blend of chance and skill, is a traditional archery lottery game thriving in Meghalaya, India. Played daily from Monday to Saturday, it sees skilled archers compete under the watchful eyes of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. At 4 PM and 5 PM, the thrill culminates in results, electrifying players and spectators alike. Sundays, dedicated to church visits, offer a peaceful respite before the archery resumes. Legally sanctioned by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong teer isn’t just a game; it’s a cultural gem, drawing both locals and tourists to witness the unique spectacle of arrows deciding fate.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- December 22- First Round Result- 69

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- December 22- Second Round Result- 43

Disclaimer: While Shillong Teer’s blend of ancient tradition and modern excitement is captivating, it’s vital to remember that lottery participation carries the risk of addiction. Engage responsibly. This information is for your knowledge, not a nudge to play. Stay tuned for Shillong Teer Result 2023 updates, but gamble wisely. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries.

