Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today- 23.12.23 – Second Round Result DECLARED SOON- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 23-12-23: 1st and 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, December 23, 2023, right here! 2nd round result OUT SOON.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 23, 2023: Shillong Teer is a game that is traditionally played in Shillong on weekdays. The game comprises both an element of risk and enjoyment and can lead to winning a huge amount of money. The Shillong Teer game, which is played on all days except Sundays, is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs. The point that deserves most attention is that the game is validated and fully legalized as per the mandate of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The results of the game for the 1st and 2nd rounds are announced each day at 4 PM and 5 PM respectively.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 23, 2023- First Round Result- 71

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, December 23, 2023- Second Round Result- At 4:45 PM

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

