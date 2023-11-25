Home

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 25-11-23

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 25-11-23

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 25-11-23 LIVE Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery is distinguished from most other lotteries in India by its legality and its unique format. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer 2023 Today November 25: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique and fascinating game held in Meghalaya, India. It is a game of archery and chance, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. Sundays are reserved for church visits. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

