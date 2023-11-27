Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 27-11-23 – First Round Result SOON- Check Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today November 27, 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Shillong Teer 2023 Today November 27: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique and fascinating game held in Meghalaya, India. It is a game of archery and chance, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. Sundays are reserved for church visits. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

