  Shillong Teer Lottery Result 27-12-2023: 2nd Round Result OUT HERE- Winner List- Check Updates
Shillong Teer Lottery Result 27-12-2023: 2nd Round Result OUT HERE- Winner List- Check Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 27-12-23: 1st and 2nd Round Updates: All updates related to the 1st and 2nd round results will be updated here at India.com. Stay for all the lastest updates.

Updated: December 27, 2023 4:46 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 27-12-2023: First And Second Round Results—Live Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: December 27, 2023: The Shillong Teer is a traditional game overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs that make the game more interesting. The interesting game is legalized as per the mandate of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and is very popular across the hilly city of Shillong. The results of the game for the 1st and 2nd rounds are announced each day at 4 PM and 5 PM, respectively.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Dec 27, 2023 4:40 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: Second Round Result- 50

  • Dec 27, 2023 4:40 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: Second Round Result DECLARED

  • Dec 27, 2023 4:25 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: Second Round Result DECLARED SOON.

  • Dec 27, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: First Round Result DECLARED

  • Dec 27, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: FR Result- 12

  • Dec 27, 2023 3:29 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: FR Result OUT SOON.

  • Dec 27, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: The results for the 1st and 2nd rounds will be announced in a few minutes time.

  • Dec 27, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: The results for the 1st and 2nd rounds will be announced before 4 PM. Stay with us.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today : December 27, 2023: The results for the 1st and 2nd rounds will be announced in a few hours. Stay tuned.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Shillong Teer 27-12-23: Hello and welcome to India.com. All updates related to the Shillong Teer Lottery results for December 27 will be updated here. Stay tuned.

