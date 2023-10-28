live

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 28-10-23: 1st And 2nd Round Result Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 28-10-23 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique game held in Meghalaya, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot.

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 28-10-23 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique game held in Meghalaya, where winners are determined by the number of arrows they shoot. To find the winning numbers for the first and second rounds played on October 28, you can visit the website meghalayateer.com. Results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays reserved for church visits. This game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, distinguishing it from most other lotteries in India. The organization of this game is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.