Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 28-11-23 – First And Second Round Results- Check LIVE Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Shillong Teer 2023 Today November 28: In the heart of Meghalaya, India, an intriguing archery-based lottery called the Shillong Teer captivates players with its blend of skill and fortune. Each day, from Monday to Saturday, the game unfolds at the Shillong Polo Ground, where skilled archers aim their arrows at a designated target. The fate of the game rests upon the number of arrows that hit the mark, with the lucky winners determined by their accurate predictions. At 4 PM and 5 PM, the results are revealed, and the thrill of victory awaits those who have correctly guessed the number of arrows. Sundays, however, are dedicated to church visits, offering a moment of respite from the captivating game.

Disclaimer: While the allure of the Shillong Teer Lottery is undeniable, it’s imperative to approach lottery participation with caution. Remember, gambling can be addictive, and responsible indulgence is paramount. This information is provided solely for your knowledge and should not be construed as an endorsement or promotion of lotteries. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the most recent Shillong Teer Result 2023 updates.

