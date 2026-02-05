Shillong Teer Lottery Results Wednesday TODAY (05.02.26): Check 1st and 2nd Round Winning Numbers

  • Home
Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for February 05, 2026. Scroll down to check results.

Shillong Teer Results

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery-based game that is deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya. Enjoying  immense popularity across eastern India, especially in West Bengal and the Northeastern states, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is widey popular across the North East region of India. More importantly, the Shillong Teer results are officially declared every day at 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM, except on Sundays. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 16, 2026

Notably, the game is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and continues to attract a large number of participants. All the latest updates regarding Shillong Teer winning numbers are regularly published on India.com.

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer Lottery

Shillong Teer Results – First & Second Round

  • First Round Winning Number: Coming soon

  • Second Round Winning Number: Coming soon

Shillong Teer Previous Results (2025)

Shillong Teer Previous Result Dates
FR
SR
28-1-2026 61 07
27-1-2026 43 90
24-1-2026 38 29
23-1-2026 95 23
22-1-2026 84 83
21-1-2025 45 76

For the latest Shillong Teer lottery winning results, keep following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games may be addictive. Players are advised to play responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. India.com does not endorse or promote lottery activities in any form. Stay tuned for the latest Shillong Teer Result updates for 2025. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for February 05, 2026.

