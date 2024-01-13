Shillong Teer Lottery Saturday (13-01-2024) 1st Round Result OUT- Check Winning Number

Shillong Teer Lottery Today (January 13, 2024) 1st and 2nd Round Results: Shillong Teer is not only a game but also an intrinsic part of the local customs of Meghalaya, which draws a diverse crowd towards the game. All thanks to the active contribution from the various clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer game continues to be one of the most popular ones. Moreover, due to its distinct features, it is being recognised as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act. More importantly, the lottery is famous all across the nation and the results come at 4PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays.

Shillong Teer Lottery Saturday (January 13, 2024): 1st Round Result- 91

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

