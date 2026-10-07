Shillong to Guwahati in under 90 minutes? Mega road, airport projects set to transform travel as Meghalaya rolls out major infra projects

Shillong-Guwahati travel could soon get much faster, with Meghalaya planning a major connectivity upgrade involving highways, the airport and rail links.

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Shillong to Guwahati in under 90 minutes? Mega road, airport projects set to transform travel as Meghalaya rolls out major infra projects (Image AI/representational)

Travel between Shillong and Guwahati could become much faster as Meghalaya steps up work on roads, rail and air connectivity. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has said a series of infrastructure projects could bring the travel time between the two cities to less than 90 minutes. The plan is part of a larger push to develop New Shillong as a new centre for technology, administration, business and urban growth, according to local media report.

Over Rs 24,000 crore being invested in connectivity

According to Sangma, more than Rs 24,000 crore is being invested in road infrastructure, with another Rs 10,000 crore linked to the Guwahati Express Highway.

The government believes better connectivity will be important for the growth of Shillong’s technology sector. Sangma has said an IT park cannot work in isolation and needs good roads, housing, hotels, transport and other facilities around it.

The Centre has also announced a major road package for Meghalaya. In June 2026, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced projects worth around Rs 39,800 crore covering nearly 450 km of roads in the state.

One of the key projects is the 66-km Jorabat-Barapani greenfield corridor, estimated to cost Rs 8,500 crore. The project is expected to bring the Guwahati-Shillong journey down from around 2.5 hours to about one hour.

Another major project is the 165-km Shillong-Silchar greenfield corridor, estimated at Rs 23,000 crore. It is expected to reduce travel time between Shillong and Silchar by nearly half and improve connections with Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

New Shillong to become a major growth centre

The infrastructure push is closely linked to the development of New Shillong Township. The state government is developing the area as a new urban and administrative centre to reduce pressure on the existing Shillong city.

According to the Meghalaya government’s 2026-27 budget, New Shillong is expected to become operational with several major facilities, including the IT Park Phase II, a sports complex, an events ground and a 24-km road network.

Earlier this year, Sangma said the New Shillong Township was being developed as an “engine of growth” for the state. The project has involved more than 915 acres of land and an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore, with the government looking at tourism, sports, education, technology and skills as key areas of development.

Shillong gets bigger technology park

Meghalaya’s technology plans have also received a boost with the opening of Shillong Technology Park Phase II in September 2026.

The Rs 121-crore facility has added around 1.8 lakh square feet of technology space, making it the biggest single addition of dedicated IT space in the state so far.

Several companies have already signed agreements to occupy space at the facility. These include Meghalaya-based StaffFlex, Shamrock AI and US-based company Alorica. An Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, supported under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission, is also planned at the park.

The development is aimed at helping Shillong attract technology companies and create more opportunities for young people in the state.

Airport expansion to improve air connectivity

Air connectivity is another major part of Meghalaya’s infrastructure plans. Work has started on extending the runway at Shillong Airport in Umroi. The expansion is expected to allow larger commercial aircraft to operate from the airport by September or October 2027, according to Sangma.

The Chief Minister has also said the airport would be less than 20 minutes from the IT Park, making it easier for business travellers and companies to access the technology hub.

New secretariat and administrative city

The state is also building a new Secretariat in New Shillong. Sangma has said the complex is expected to be ready for shifting by August 2027.

The Secretariat is planned as part of a larger administrative city that will bring government offices and supporting infrastructure to the new township.

The development is also being supported by new hospitality projects. Sangma said Meghalaya had no five-star hotels in 2018, but 10 are now in the pipeline, including one close to the IT Park.

Football Stadium adds to New Shillong’s development

The government is also investing in sports infrastructure in the area.

A dedicated football stadium with an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore is among the major projects being developed. State government documents say the 40,000-seat stadium is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2028.

Meghalaya’s bigger connectivity plan

The road projects are not limited to the Shillong-Guwahati route. The Centre’s announced package also includes work on the Darugiri-Baghmara-Dalu section of NH-217, improvements along the Shillong-Dawki route, the Tura-Dalu road, the Tura Bypass and the Pynursla Bypass.

These projects are expected to improve access to markets, tourism destinations and border areas, while strengthening links with neighbouring northeastern states and Bangladesh.

With highways, the airport, the technology park and New Shillong Township developing together, the state government is hoping to create the infrastructure needed to turn Shillong into a larger technology and business centre for the Northeast.