Shillong Lockdown Extension News: Soon after the West Bengal government imposed a fresh and full lockdown in the containment zones of the state, rumours were doing the rounds that Shillong, too, will undergo a full lockdown. “There are rumours and fake news that there is a lockdown in Shillong from July 10th; I would like to clarify that the Government of Meghalaya has taken no such decision,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma clarified.

However, the rumours started not out of nothing. Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens then the government may impose a total lockdown. This led to the rumours that there will a clampdown in Shillong.

With six more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the state increased to 50.

“If the situation worsens… I think we have no option (but to impose a total lockdown in the state),” Tynsong said.

Earlier, Health Minister Alexander L Hek informed that six more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total active cases to 50.

He said all the six are returnees and they include five from East Khasi Hills and one from Ri Bhoi district. The new cases also include a returnee from the USA, a BSF jawan, and two Air Force personnel.

A total of 43 patients have already recovered while two have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

The Health Minister said that a total of 21,823 samples were sent for testing as on Tuesday of which 21,414 were found to be negative while test results of 320 are awaited.