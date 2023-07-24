Home

Violence Breaks Outside Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Office, 5 Police Personnel Injured

A crowd in large number allegedly gathered outside at the CMO Tura and started pelting stones, according to the reports.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’

Shillong: Violence broke out on Monday outside Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office in Tura when the CM was holding a meeting with the civil bodies including ACHIK, GHSMC. A crowd in large number allegedly gathered outside at the CMO Tura and started pelting stones, according to the reports.

