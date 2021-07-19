Mumbai: Businessman, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Monday in a case related to creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Speaking on Kundra’s arrest, Mumbai police said that he appears to be the key conspirator and that they have “sufficient evidence” against him.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s Son Viaan's Fitness Will Surely Drop Your Jaw, Fans Call Him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’ | Watch

#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to ‘creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps’ pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

"Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

As per reports, the case related to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February earlier this year. “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please,” Nagrale said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.