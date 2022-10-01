Shimla: As many as three passengers of a car were killed after an apple-laden truck overturned on it in the Chharabra area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at around 6am when the truck, carrying apples from Upper Shimla, overturned on the car due to brake failure. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and has been arrested.Also Read - Chandigarh University Video Case: Two Youths Arrested, Accused Girl Has Known Both For A Long Time

Reportedly, the passngers of the car was going towards Chopal from Shimla when the accident took place. Some people present at the spot tried to rescue those trapped inside the car but could not pull them out.

Himachal Pradesh | 3 passengers of a car were killed after an apple-laden truck overturned on it in Shimla’s Chharabra Saturday morning. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries & has been arrested pic.twitter.com/wOop3L7zqD — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022



Taking to his twitter account, CM Jairam Thakur condoled the deaths in the accident. “The news of the death of three people in a road accident on Theog-Shimla road is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. May the injured get quick recovery, this is our prayer to God,” he said.

ठियोग-शिमला मार्ग पर सड़क हादसे में तीन लोगों की मृत्यु वाली खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति व शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। घायलों को स्वास्थ्य लाभ शीघ्र प्राप्त हो, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 1, 2022

Due to the overturning of the truck, there was a long jam on both sides for more than two hours.