Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Assembly elections are due on November 12 in the hill state. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68.

Shimla Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress have released the names of candidates for the 68 constituencies. In Shimla, it is Sanjay Sood (BJP) vs Harish Janartha (Congress) vs Chaman Rakesh Ajta (AAP).

In 2017, Suresh Bhardwaj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Harish Janartha an Independent with a margin of 1903 votes. Shimla Assembly Constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Voter statistics

Category of voters

Male voters 28,54,945

Female voters 27,37,845

Third Gender voters 38

Total voters 55,92,828

Polling stations

Urban Polling Stations 646

Rural Polling Stations 7,235

Total Polling Stations 7,881

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

