Himachal Pradesh Government Approves ‘All-Weather’ Tunnels For Shimla | All You Need To Know

The tunnel will significantly boost tourism, and it will also make it easier for growers to market their goods because they won't have any trouble getting their goods to the markets of their choice.

As a result of the tunnel, there will be a 10–12 km reduction in the distance between the state capital and Rohru. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, has stated that the state is planning to construct tunnels to allow all-weather connectivity to the district’s upper portions. According to the chief minister, the surveys would be carried out for the construction of tunnels under Kharapathar on the Kotkhai-Hatkoti road as well as to connect the district’s landlocked Dodra-Kawar area.

The change intends to give this lovely location connectivity in all weather conditions. Moreover, the farmers will be able to sell their goods on the market more easily as a result.

Tunnel On National Highway 705

The CM also went on to say that a proposed tunnel on National Highway 705 under Kharapathar will reduce the distance between Shimla and Rohru by about 10 to 12 kilometres and guarantee all-weather connection to the entire upper Shimla area.

Apart from ensuring all-weather connectivity to this beautiful area, the construction of the tunnel will also facilitate the farmers to market their produce,” the CM said.

A 10–12 Km Distance Reduction

As a result of the tunnel, there will be a 10–12 km reduction in the distance between the state capital and Rohru. Additionally, the tunnel will improve connectivity to numerous other uncharted areas, including Chanshal, Kuppad, Giri Gang, Monal Danda, Samarkot, Khadrala, Sungri, Chunjar, and Hatkoti.

The report also goes on to add that the state administration is working to ensure that all current road projects in the state are completed on schedule because the state’s roads are its lifeblood. Better connectivity for locals and tourists travelling to the state would be made possible by an all-weather road.

Last but not the least, the tunnel will significantly boost tourism, and it will also make it easier for growers to market their goods because they won’t have any trouble getting their goods to the markets of their choice.

