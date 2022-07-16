Himachal Weather Forecast: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra during the next 2 to 3 hours, said the IMD on Saturday evening.Also Read - Rajasthan Shuts Schools in Sri Ganganagar District Till Further Orders Amid Heavy Rainfall