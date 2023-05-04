Top Recommended Stories

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-wise Winners

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Municipal Corporation, elections to which were held on Tuesday, are underway in Shimla

Updated: May 4, 2023 12:28 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Municipal Corporation, elections to which were held on Tuesday, are underway in Shimla. The elections to SMC were held on May 2 after a near year-long delay. The five-year term of the civic body ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

Ward No 1 ( Bharari): Meena Chauhanof BJP wins

Ward No 2 ( Ruldu Bhatta): Saroj thakur of Cong wins

Ward No 3 ( Kaithu ): Kanta Suyal  of Cong wins

Ward No 4 ( Annadale ): Urmila Kashyap of BJP wins

Ward No 5 ( Summerhill ): Virender Thakur of CPIM

Ward No 6 ( TOTU ):  Monika Bhardwaj of Cong wins

Ward No 7 ( Majiath ): Anita Sharma of Cong wins

Ward No 8 ( Boileauganj )

Ward No 9 ( Kachi Ghati )

Ward No 10 ( Tuti Kandi ): Uma kaushal of Congress wins

Ward No 11 ( Nabha )

Ward No 12 ( Phagli )

Ward No 13 ( Krishna Nagar )

Ward No 14 ( Ram Bazar )

Ward No 15 ( Lower Bazar )

Ward No 16 ( Jakhu )

Ward No 17 ( Benmore )

Ward No 19 ( Sanjauli Chowk )

Ward No 18 ( Engine Ghar )

Ward No 20 ( Dhalli )

Ward No 21

Ward No 22

Ward No 23 ( Bhattakufar )

Ward No 24 ( Sangti )

Ward No 25 ( Malyana )

Ward No 26 ( Pantha Ghatti )

Ward No 27 ( Kasumpati )

Ward No 28 ( Chotta Shimla )

Ward No 29 ( Vikas Nagar )

Ward No 30 ( Kangna Dhar )

Ward No 31 ( Pateog )

Ward No 33 ( Khalini )

Ward No 21 ( Mashobra )

Ward No 34 (Kanlog )

Published Date: May 4, 2023 11:48 AM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 12:28 PM IST

