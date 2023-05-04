Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-wise Winners
Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Municipal Corporation, elections to which were held on Tuesday, are underway in Shimla
Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Municipal Corporation, elections to which were held on Tuesday, are underway in Shimla. The elections to SMC were held on May 2 after a near year-long delay. The five-year term of the civic body ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.
Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-wise Winners
Ward No 1 ( Bharari): Meena Chauhanof BJP wins
Ward No 2 ( Ruldu Bhatta): Saroj thakur of Cong wins
Ward No 3 ( Kaithu ): Kanta Suyal of Cong wins
Ward No 4 ( Annadale ): Urmila Kashyap of BJP wins
Ward No 5 ( Summerhill ): Virender Thakur of CPIM
Ward No 6 ( TOTU ): Monika Bhardwaj of Cong wins
Ward No 7 ( Majiath ): Anita Sharma of Cong wins
Ward No 8 ( Boileauganj )
Ward No 9 ( Kachi Ghati )
Ward No 10 ( Tuti Kandi ): Uma kaushal of Congress wins
Ward No 11 ( Nabha )
Ward No 12 ( Phagli )
Ward No 13 ( Krishna Nagar )
Ward No 14 ( Ram Bazar )
Ward No 15 ( Lower Bazar )
Ward No 16 ( Jakhu )
Ward No 17 ( Benmore )
Ward No 19 ( Sanjauli Chowk )
Ward No 18 ( Engine Ghar )
Ward No 20 ( Dhalli )
Ward No 21
Ward No 22
Ward No 23 ( Bhattakufar )
Ward No 24 ( Sangti )
Ward No 25 ( Malyana )
Ward No 26 ( Pantha Ghatti )
Ward No 27 ( Kasumpati )
Ward No 28 ( Chotta Shimla )
Ward No 29 ( Vikas Nagar )
Ward No 30 ( Kangna Dhar )
Ward No 31 ( Pateog )
Ward No 33 ( Khalini )
Ward No 21 ( Mashobra )
Ward No 34 (Kanlog )
