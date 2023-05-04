Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Soon
live

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Soon

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on Shimla Civic polls result which will decide the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards. Follow for counting updates, ward-wise winners list .

Updated: May 4, 2023 7:05 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE Updates
Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Promises made by BJP and Congress

    While Congress has promised to introduce policies for a uniform tax regime for both old and merged areas, the BJP has promised to bring in policies such as 40,000 litres of free water to every household a month.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Municipality of Shimla came into existence during the British era

    The municipality of Shimla came into existence in 1851 during the British era. At that time Shimla was a part of the region of Punjab which is now with Pakistan. At present, the municipal corporation office of Shimla runs in the Town Hall building which was built in the year 1907. Earlier its office used to be at the historic Gaiety Theater building

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Voter count

    According to State Election Commission data, 93,920 people had registered to vote in the elections. At 153 polling stations, there were 49,759 male and 44,161 female voters. Vikas Nagar ward has the most voters (4,161), while Malyana has the fewest (1,166), PTI reported.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 LIVE:  The polling for the Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 were held on May 2. More than 58 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to decide the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards, which is seen both as a litmus test and a battle of prestige for the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh and the opposition BJP.  The BJP, which governed the outgoing municipal corporation, will look to retain the prestigious civic body. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to consolidate its political hold over the state capital by gaining control of the municipal corporation. The five-year term of the SMC expired in June 2022 but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

Also Read:

In the 2017 elections, the BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years, winning 17 wards. The Congress won from 12 wards, the CPI(M) from one and Independents from four.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE Updates 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 4, 2023 6:59 AM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 7:05 AM IST

More Stories