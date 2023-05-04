Home

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Soon

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on Shimla Civic polls result which will decide the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards. Follow for counting updates, ward-wise winners list .

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 LIVE: The polling for the Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 were held on May 2. More than 58 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to decide the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards, which is seen both as a litmus test and a battle of prestige for the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh and the opposition BJP. The BJP, which governed the outgoing municipal corporation, will look to retain the prestigious civic body. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to consolidate its political hold over the state capital by gaining control of the municipal corporation. The five-year term of the SMC expired in June 2022 but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years, winning 17 wards. The Congress won from 12 wards, the CPI(M) from one and Independents from four.

