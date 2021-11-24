Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday that summer capital Shimla was ranked first under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Urban Index by the NITI Aayog.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Solan, Fire Brigade Team Rushed

The index took into account 56 urban areas for measuring SDGs indicators in areas related to ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, etc.

Shimla has secured the first rank with 75.50 marks out of 100 for this year. The minister said the statistical methodology for the SDG Urban Index is drawn from the globally accepted methodology developed by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

A comprehensive list of 77 indicators, covering 46 global SDG targets across 15 SDGs, are used in the index.

Shimla was also ranked most liveable among the cities across the country under the Ease of Living Index ranking which was issued earlier this year. This was based on the assessment of four parameters — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability, and citizen perception.

Top 10 cities on the Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index:

Shimla

Coimbatore

Chandigarh

Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi

Panaji

Pune

Tiruchirapalli

Ahmedabad

Nagpur

