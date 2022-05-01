New Delhi: While the country across its length and breadth is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla received light rainfall on Sunday evening.Also Read - As Mercury Continues To Rise, Centre Issues Advisory To States | Top Updates

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has predicted rain or thunderstorm on May 2 in middle and high hills and issued a warning of lightning at isolated places. The regional weather office has predicted rain or thunderstorm in some places and snowfall at higher altitudes over the next three days.

On May 3, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 knots per hour) are likely at isolated places over plains/low and mid-hills while thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over high hills.

On May 4, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are likely at isolated places over plains/low and mid-hills. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over high hills.

On May 5, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over plains/low, middle, and high hills.

Heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday and might not occur again before May 7, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) adding that Western disturbances are also approaching northwest India and are likely to bring thunderstorms or dust storms to the region.

The IMD on Sunday said that the heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch, and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate after May 1. It has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 Degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days.

“We are giving thunderstorms and dust storms warning for the whole of northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh. Cloudy weather or dust rising winds will continue till May 5. From May 1 to 5, the temperature will be normal. No heatwave will be there,” senior scientist at IMD RK Jenamani told ANI.

“Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of a heatwave over the region thereafter,” IMD had tweeted earlier today.

Parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwaves for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively. Both the regions of the country experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

(With ANI inputs)