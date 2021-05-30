Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district administration on Saturday provided some relaxation in the lockdown guidelines. While the curfew will still remain in plance, the modified curfew guidelines allow all markets and shops to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Curbs by Another Week, Restrictions Eased. Details Here

The new curfew rules will come into force from May 31 (6 am) to June 7 (6 am) in the entire territorial jurisdiction of Shimla district.

Morning walks have also been permitted within the local area between 6 am and 8 am.

All standalone offices having up to four employees shall function with full strength and other offices of the government department/ PSUs/ local bodies/ Autonomous Bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, will operate with 30 per cent attendance.

The guidelines said all educational, training, and coaching institutions shall continue to remain closed till further orders.

Himachal Pradesh reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 2,738 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At present, the state has as many as 16,989 active COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from ANI)