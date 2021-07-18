Shimla: With tourists flocking to hill stations in search of some much-needed respite, which in turn, is leading to increased violation of Covid-19 norms in tourist hotspots, the Shimla District administration has decided to restrict the number of people entering Mall Road and Ridge. The action comes amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, crowded locations have also been alerted to avoid the spread of coronavirus keeping in view the possibility of a third Covid wave by adhering to all Covid-19 protocol.Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Update: Sarojini Nagar's Export Market Shut Until Further Orders For Violating Covid Norms, Market Associations to Meet Today
Here’s what you should know if you are planning to visit Shimla in the coming days:
- Regarding controlling of crowds in the city, the administration has decided that no one will be allowed to sit on Shimla’s Ridge and Mall Road except senior citizens.
- If the number of people or tourists increases more than the capacity of Ridge and Mall Road, then entry can be banned.
- The decision was taken by the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla district administration, Aditya Negi, after meeting with the traders and people associated with the tourism business of the district.
- “We had a meeting with the tourism stakeholders and decisions have been taken to restrict crowd in Ridge and mall road area. We will try to avoid overcrowding. Sitting will not be allowed in that area except for the senior citizens. We have been experimenting to reduce crowd and also to implement COVID-appropriate behaviour”, Negi said.
- “During the past two-three days, police had launched an awareness and no challan campaign to educate people on implementing guidelines and COVID protocol. Now, police is first making tourists and locals aware about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If they don’t understand to abide by the law in place, then challaning is being done. To reduce the crowd from ridge area, we shall first remove sitting benches and overcrowding will not be seen likely in near future”, said DC Shimla.
- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had on July 10 appealed to tourists to follow COVID-19 norms.
- Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur had said, “We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID19 norms.”