Shimla: With tourists flocking to hill stations in search of some much-needed respite, which in turn, is leading to increased violation of Covid-19 norms in tourist hotspots, the Shimla District administration has decided to restrict the number of people entering Mall Road and Ridge. The action comes amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, crowded locations have also been alerted to avoid the spread of coronavirus keeping in view the possibility of a third Covid wave by adhering to all Covid-19 protocol.Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Update: Sarojini Nagar's Export Market Shut Until Further Orders For Violating Covid Norms, Market Associations to Meet Today

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Tourists were seen roaming at the Ridge in Shimla yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aAxfWMAWyn — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Here’s what you should know if you are planning to visit Shimla in the coming days: