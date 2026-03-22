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Ships carrying LPG from US and crude oil from Russia arrive in India. Till now, 5 vessels carrying gas and crude oil have reached India

Ships carrying LPG from US and crude oil from Russia arrive in India. Till now, 5 vessels carrying gas and crude oil have reached India

Starting March 23, states will receive 20% more gas than they were previously receiving.

Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

New Delhi: A cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, USA, arrived at Mangalore Port on Sunday, 22 March 2026. Meanwhile, a ship carrying crude oil from Russia also reached India. Over the past seven days, approximately five ships carrying gas and crude oil have arrived in India via sea routes.

22 Indian ships remain in Persian Gulf

Prior to this, on March 18, the crude oil tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ arrived at Adani Ports in Gujarat. Additionally, two other LPG carriers—MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi—arrived in India on March 16 and 17, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tons of gas. Notably, all three of these vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Currently, about 22 Indian ships remain in the Persian Gulf; however, all of them are safe. The Strait of Hormuz, located within the Persian Gulf, is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes. Approximately 20% of the global oil supply passes through this strait.

When Did the Last 3 Ships Arrive in India?

The tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ arrived on March 18, carrying 81,000 metric tons of crude oil. The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ arrived at Mundra Port (Adani Ports) in Gujarat. The tanker was carrying approximately 80,886 metric tons of crude oil. This oil originated from the UAE, where it had been loaded at the Port of Fujairah.

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On March 17, the ship ‘Nanda Devi’ arrived in India carrying 46,000 metric tons of LPG. According to the Ministry of Shipping, a vessel named ‘Nanda Devi’ also arrived in India carrying approximately 46,000 tons of LPG. The ship docked at the Vadinar (Jamnagar) port in Gujarat.

On March 16, the ship ‘Shivalik’ arrived in Gujarat carrying 46,000 metric tons of LPG. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the LPG carrier ‘Shivalik’ arrived in India from Qatar, carrying a consignment of gas. This vessel arrived at Mundra Port in Gujarat. The Shivalik carried approximately 46,000 metric tons of LPG, an amount estimated to be equivalent to about 3.24 million domestic gas cylinders. The vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14 and set sail for India. Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, this was the first LPG vessel to reach India.

States to Receive 20% More Gas Starting March 23

Amidst the prevailing gas crisis in the country, the Central Government has issued directives to increase LPG supplies to the states. Starting March 23, states will receive 20% more gas than they were previously receiving. Consequently, the total supply allocated to the states will reach 50% of the pre-crisis levels.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to prioritize the provision of free 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to migrant workers.

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