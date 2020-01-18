New Delhi: Sai Temple in Maharashtra’s Shirdi will remain open on Sunday, January 19, said Dipak Muglikar, Chief Executive Officer of the Temple.

“There are some reports in media that Sai Temple in Shirdi will remain close on 19th January. I want to clarify that it is just a rumour. Temple will remain open on Sunday”, news agency ANI quoted Muglikar as saying.

He also asserted that the temple administration has not made any official statement on the ‘closure’ of Shirdi planned by some individuals.

The Shirdi town shutdown call was issued after Maharashtra Chief Ministre Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said that Pathri village in Parbhani was the birthplace of the 19th century saint revered equally by people of all communities.

He had also announced a special grant of Rs 100 crore for the development Pathri to attract pilgrims and tourists there.

Disappointed over Thackeray’s remarks, local residents argue that there is no document available about Sai Baba’s birthplace and claim that Sai Baba himself never shared any information about his birthplace or religion during his stay in Shirdi.

Meanwhile, representatives of the local villages will meet later this evening to chart out their course of action for tomorrow’s proposed bandh and other issues.