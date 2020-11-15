Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi is set to open its doors for devotees on Monday after being closed for seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Reopens Tomorrow | Trust Authorities Issue SoPs, Check Here

The temple management said visitors will be allowed only after making a booking online for a specific time slot. Along with this, people will also have to show a Covid-negative RT-PCR test result at the gate.

"We are glad that the government has allowed us to open after so many months. Devotees who want to visit will have to do online booking to get a time slot for the 'darshan'. Children under the age of eight to ten won't be allowed," a representative of the temple management said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office had issued an order for reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while following Covid-19 precautions.

(With ANI inputs)