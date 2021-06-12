New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has joined hands with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Punjab Assembly Election slated for 2022. The SAD broke ties with the BJP over farm bills in September last year. “It’s a new day in Punjab politics, SAD and BSP to fight the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections together,” SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced today. Also Read - Randeep Hooda Dropped as UN Ambassador After His Dirty Joke on Mayawati

Sukhbir Singh Badal, in alliance with BSP, wants to fill the gap in several seats left post its breakup with BJP.

The BSP will contest from 20 seats while the Akali Dal will fight from the remaining 97 seats. “Out of 117 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest on 20 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to contest the remaining 97 seats,” Sukhbir Singh Badal announced.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP are coming together once again and we are going to sweep the elections in Punjab: SAD MLA NK Sharma in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/2LzK00ZzcG — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Akali Dal and BSP are coming together after 27 years when their alliance had won 11/13 seats in Punjab in the 1996 Lok Sabha election. Out of the 11 seats, BSP had won 3 while SAD bagged 8 seats.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party’s manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls will be prepared by October. The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year.

Badal said the manifesto will include only those demands of the government employees that can be fulfilled, “unlike the Congress party, which made tall and false promises to them”.

At a meeting with the “Mulazam Front” (employees” front) of the party, in which the front leaders submitted a memorandum to him, the SAD chief insisted that his party will include only those demands that can be fulfilled by it if it comes to power.