New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged all Punjabi people to support the ”Bharat Bandh” called on December 8 by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi’s borders for more than 10 days demanding repeal of the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws. The SAD chief on Sunday also said his party would work assiduously alongside the peasantry to ensure repeal of the controversial farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE: Agitation Enters Day 12, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Border Today

Stating that “the fight for justice” had now become a fight of the ”annadaata” (someone who provides food) against the central government, Badal said, “I am confident that the mass agitation will force the Centre to ”bow down” before the demands of farmers.” Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Four Borders Shut in View of Farmers' Protest | Check Full List of Roads That Are Closed, Open

Badal further stated that it was unfortunate that the central government was “dragging its feet” and “deliberately delaying” in taking a decision on the demands of the farmer organisations. He said farmers had been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for the last three months and were now holding a sit-in at the Delhi borders for the past 11 days. Also Read - Farmers' Protest Intensifies as 10 Oppn Parties Lend Support to Bharat Bandh, Anti-India Agitation Seen in London | 10 Points

“Besides elderly, women and children are part of the protest. It is extremely unfortunate that the Centre has refused to listen to the voice of the ”annadaata” and is making them suffer in the biting cold out in the open,” he said.

Asking the Centre to make an “immediate course correction”, Badal said it was not right on its part to “forcibly” impose the three agri-marketing laws on farmers.

“The central government did not discuss the provisions of the laws with farmers and now when the farmers have made it clear that the laws are not acceptable to them, the government should not stand on false pride and should repeal them immediately,” he said.

Badal also took note of the fact that even the international community was perturbed at the “intransigent” attitude of the central government.

He said world over the right of the farmers to peaceful protest had been lauded and everyone had stressed the need to ensure the human rights of the protesters were protected. Badal added that even the United Nations had upheld the right of people to demonstrate peacefully.

He said keeping all these issues in mind, the central government should accept the demands of the farmer organisations and repeal the three agricultural laws with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of Telangana, Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, AIUDF and many other opposition parties have extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

As the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive on Saturday, the sixth round is scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 9.

